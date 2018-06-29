GCP + Cpanel + EXIM 4+ Sendgrid to send Mail

有在用 Google Cloud Platform 的人都知道，Google 強制將 smtp Port 25 封鎖了，所以 Cpanel 內建的 EXIM 無法正常的發信，就 Google 的官方文件中有建議幾家第三方的發信廠商，我今天選擇了 SendGrid 來測試。

一樣，一如往常，先看了 SendGrid 的官方文件 Exim 4 configuration for SendGrid – SendGrid Documentation | SendGrid , 發現設定還真是簡單，其實就只要 copy / past 就可以完成設定，但是…. 總是有個但是，所以才會寫這篇 blog 來修正一個小地方和一個小提醒。

第一個小提醒:

很多人都不知道 Section: AUTH 中的最後一行帳號密碼是哪個

client_send = : YourSendGridUsername : YourSendGridPassword

其實就在 Account Details 這裡 看到的 USERNAME / PASSWORD .

另一個問題是 :

在 Section: PREROUTERS 當中官方的文件是寫

send_via_sendgrid:

driver = manualroute

domains = ! +local_domains

transport = sendgrid_smtp

route_list = “* smtp.sendgrid.net::587 byname”

host_find_failed = defer

no_more

但是這樣子會一直出現 smtp connection time out 無法工作，所以我再找了找文件，發現需要把 port 587 改成 port 2525

route_list = “* smtp.sendgrid.net::2525 byname”

OK, it is work !

Share this: 電子郵件

Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

更多

列印



請按讚： 喜歡 載入中...

相關

Tags :